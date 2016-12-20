National Security Committee may take Kazakh diplomatic missions under protection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan may take foreign diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan under its protection, deputy chairman of the committee Marat Kolkobayev told journalists at the Kazakh Senate on Tuesday.

"The committee officially protects our embassy in Afghanistan... Perhaps, we will take all embassies under our protection with time. Today's terrorist act [murder of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in Turkey] speaks for itself," Kolkobayev said.



He stressed that this issue cannot be solved overnight. "Protection of diplomatic missions abroad is a tough issue," he said.