National Security Committee presented draft state programme of combating extremism and terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan together with the governmental structures of the country have developed draft State Programme of Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2020 and draft Action Plan on the Programme's implementation.

As the NSC press service informed, the State Programme is aimed at consolidation of the efforts of the Government and society on prevention of citizens’ radicalization and on de-radicalization of the persons sharing ideas of stirring up religious discord and strife.

The documents were posted on the official website of the National Security Committee (knb.kz) and on the website of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anti-Terrorist Centre (atc.gov.kz).



The draft Programme and the draft Action Plan are available for public discussion now. All remarks and propositions can be sent to [email protected].