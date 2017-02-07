National Security Committee remains under President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Expert Institute of European Law and Human Rights, Editor-in-Chief of "Man and Law" newspaper Marat Bashimov has explained the main points of the constitutional amendments related to redistribution of authority among the state bodies of Kazakhstan.

Today speaking in the round table organized by the Editors-in-Chief Club, Marat Bashimov specially underscored that these reforms had been needed since long.

"The transition period of so-called superpresidential power and President's decrees having the effect of law, has passed. The point is that according to our Constitution the source of power is people. People choose only two entities of constitutional legal arrangement - the President and Parliament deputies. It should be said the Government had more authority. Even in the meetings the members of the Government sit in the first rows and Parliament deputies take the second row. The members of the Constitutional Council sit in the sixth rows. For an expert it is a sign showing who is ruling the state after the President", Marat Bashimov said.

According to him, the amendments will ensure involvement of the Parliament in appointment of ministers. "The party elected to the Parliament appoints its ministers representing the party like in other countries. And if the deputies see that the Government is not competent enough they can dismiss the Government", - he explained.

The President remains the highest official who determines the course of internal and external policy and conducts foreign relations. "He preserves the function of national security, which means the National Security Committee remains accountable to him. The functions of public administration and defensive ability too. The main functions stipulated by the Constitution will remain with the President, he will only no longer issue Decrees having the force of law", Marat Bashimov said.