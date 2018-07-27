EN
    17:08, 27 July 2018 | GMT +6

    National Security Committee's Academy celebrates 20th graduation ceremony

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Security Committee's Academy has held today the 20th graduation ceremony. 


    Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov, veterans of the national security bodies and parents attended the solemn graduation ceremony.

    nullThe graduates were awarded the first officer rank, the National Security Lieutenant.

    nullKarim Massimov congratulated the graduates and expressed gratitude to the Academy's teaching staff for the contribution to training of personnel, and to all those who took part in the establishment and development of the multi-field higher educational institution.

