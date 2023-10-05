17:23, 05 October 2023 | GMT +6
National Security Committee seizes drugs, firearms during special operation
Members of organized crime groups were arrested in three regions of Kazakhstan which resulted from a one-day special operation launched by the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Illegal firearms, drugs, motorcar plates which the arrestees allegedly used for illegal activities as well as journals describing illegal cash distribution were seized.
On top of that, law-enforcers seized counterfeit currency as a result of the special operation.