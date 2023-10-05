EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:23, 05 October 2023 | GMT +6

    National Security Committee seizes drugs, firearms during special operation

    special operation
    Photo: Kazinform

    Members of organized crime groups were arrested in three regions of Kazakhstan which resulted from a one-day special operation launched by the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Illegal firearms, drugs, motorcar plates which the arrestees allegedly used for illegal activities as well as journals describing illegal cash distribution were seized.

    On top of that, law-enforcers seized counterfeit currency as a result of the special operation.

    Tags:
    Security Kazakh National Security Committee
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!