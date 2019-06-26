National Social Confidence Council should include mass media, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Council of Social Confidence should include members of the media, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said today during a ceremonial meeting dedicated to the upcoming professional holiday of media workers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In my election platform, I set the task of transforming the political system. It is based on the transparency of the government agencies' work, enhancing meaningful cooperation between the media and the government agencies in handling the national tasks. I have instructed the heads of government agencies at all levels to open online reception and keep personal blogs. You know, I initiated the establishment of the National Council of Social Confidence. Consultations on its composition are underway. I believe that the Council should also be composed of the media," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



The Head of State emphasized that amid rapid socio-political changes, the role of the journalistic community in the life of the state and the society getting increasingly larger.



"Healthy consolidation of the domestic media community, the responsible civic stand of journalists, and their objectivity are a component of successful work in the information space. For its part, the government will continue to support the media," concluded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.