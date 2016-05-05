National sports federations to gain unique experience of organizing Universiade – U.Prucker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) is currently inspecting Winter Universiade 2017 venues in Almaty.

Executive Advisor, Sport Director of the Winter Universiade Trentino 2013 Ubaldo Prucker in an interview to almaty2017.com says that the national sports federations of Kazakhstan will gain a unique experience of holding Winter Universiads, while participating in preparatory activities.

“The National Sports Federations of Kazakhstan are also involved, because they are interested and it is very important. I think the reason they are involved is that they are interested in gaining a unique experience and possibility of holding such events in future,” noted he.

As the press service of the Winter Universiade 2017 informs, U.Pruker emphasized the progress in readiness of the event facilities.

“All the venues have been appointed and progressing in the construction and installation which is very important. I must say that everything is under control of the Sport and Venue Departments. It is very important now to concentrate on the pecularities of the outdoor sports, because they depend on the weather conditions and the snow making system might be needed,” he added.



