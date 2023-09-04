National Statistics Bureau reveals average age of Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The average age of a Kazakhstani was 32.1 years old as of the beginning of 2023, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

According to the agency, the average age of Kazakhstanis, including men and women as well as those residing in cities and rural areas, has increased since 2018.

The average age of men stood at 30.5 years old, and women 33.7 years old in the country as of the beginning of the year. It was reported that the average age of city residents is higher than that of rural residents – 32.6 and 31.5 years old, respectively.

North Kazakhstan region reported the highest average age of 38.9 years old, and Mangistau and Turkestan regions the lowest 27.6 years old.