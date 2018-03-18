National team at Winter Paralympics: Kazakhstan finishes 20th in medal standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national Paralympic team finished in the 20th place in the overall medal standings at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, Kazinform refers to Paralympic.org.

Kazakhstan shares the twentieth line with China which also has one gold medal.

The top three teams of the Games are the USA with 36 medals (13-15-8), the Neutral Paralympic Athletes from Russia with 24 medals (8-10-6), and Canada with 28 medals (8-4-16).

As previously reported, Kazakhstan's only medal at the PyeongChang Games is Alexandr Kolyadi's gold he won in the Men's 1.5km Sprint Classiс Standing event.