    11:49, 15 November 2015 | GMT +6

    National team of Kazakhstan finished fifth in team sprint at stage of World Cup Speed Skating

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Essent ISU World Cup Speed Skating stage continues in Canadian Calgary, Sports.kz reports.

    The Dutch men's team celebrated the victory in the team sprint, the American team was second and the Russian team finished third.

    The team of Kazakhstan was fifth behind the Japanese team. The national team of Kazakhstan was represented by Alexander Zhigin, Fyodor Mezentsev and Denis Kuzin.

    Sport News
