TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:17, 11 December 2018 | GMT +6

    National teleconference with President of Kazakhstan kicks off in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national teleconference with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has been launched in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It should be mentioned that the national teleconference, as part of Industrialization Day, is a traditional event summing up the work done to diversify the economy, increase the well-being of citizens, renovate human potential, and to honor the citizens who have greatly contributed to the modernization of Kazakhstan.

    The attendees will summarize the results achieved in the fourth year of the second five-year industrialization period. In 2018, more than 100 facilities totaling KZT 1.2 trillion have been commissioned and 13,000 jobs have been created.

    At the moment, 7,000 employees involved in industrial projects are currently participating in the teleconference with Astana. They represent 28 enterprises of all regions of Kazakhstan.

    In addition, there will be an annual awarding ceremony for the winners of the Presidential Prize "Altyn Sapa", the national competition-exhibition "The Best Product of Kazakhstan", and the corporate social responsibility competition "Paryz 2018".

     

     

