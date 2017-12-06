National teleconference with the participation of President starts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A nationwide teleconference The New Industrialization of the Country: A Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard with the participation of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

25 industrial facilities are taking part in the conference and more than 10 thousand workers will have a chance to speak directly to the Head of State.

It is expected that during the teleconference, President Nazarbayev will launch a number of new industrial-innovative, infrastructure, energy, and agro-industrial projects, including Kazakhaltyn Technology's gold recovery plant in the village of Aksu, Kazakhstan plant of oil equipment LLP's new facility in Aktobe region, Zhigermunaiservice LLP's new plant for the production of metal structures in Atyrau region, Maslodel LLP's dairy plant in North Kazakhstan region, Zhayyk Agro LLP's poultry farm in West Kazakhstan region, Orgstroy LLP 's facility for the extraction and processing of granite, marble, and gypsum, in Almaty region, a car recycling company in Karaganda region and others.

It is reported that in order to develop Kazakhstan's transit potential and create a logistics hub on its territory, the Head of State will also launch the first stage of the automobile ferry terminal of the Kuryk port in Mangistau region.

Among other projects and facilities to be commissioned during the teleconference are Air Astana's technical aviation center, the Aktau-Shetpe section of the Aktau-Beineu road in Mangistau region, Continental Logistics Shymkent LLP's transport and logistics center in Shymkent, Intergaz Central Asia JSC's gas drying unit at the Bozoy UGS facility in Aktobe region, etc.

It should also be noted that as a part of the technological modernization, the Eurasian Group (ERG) launched a 'smart quarry' project at the Kachar mine in Kostanay region, KazZinc Corporation - the Pitram system at the Maleevsky mine in East Kazakhstan region, and Altynalmas company - an integration platform in Zhambyl region. In addition, the Digital Lab of Almaty's Autonomous Cluster Fund Park of Innovative Technologies and the Robotics Laboratory of Nazarbayev University in Astana were launched.

It should be noted that 127 projects with the total worth of KZT 1.9 trillion have already been launched since the beginning of 2017, creating more than 10 thousand permanent jobs.