National weightlifting team of Kazakhstan allowed to compete at Rio Olympic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Weightlifting Federation published a list of athletes allowed to compete at the Olympic Games-2016, Sports.kz informs.

The list was approved by the International Olympic Committee, and it includes 260 weightlifters from 91 world countries. Kazakhstan will be represented by eight weightlifters. They are Arli Chontei, Farkhad Kharki, Nizhat Rakhimov, Denis Ulanov and Alexander Zaichikov among men and Margarita Yeliseyeva, Karina Goricheva and Zhazira Zhapparkul among women. In total, 15 medal sets will be up for grabs in weightlifting at the Games.

The Olympic Games will take place in Rio de Janeiro from August 5 through August 21.