National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna announces total amount of remuneration paid to Management Board members

ALMATY. KAZINFORM National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has by an official letter informed KASE of the following.

The total amount of remuneration paid to the members of the executive body for 2014 in the amount of KZT345,468,000 (three hundred forty five million four hundred sixty eight thousand) consists of a basic salary for 2014 and bonuses for 2013 performance including taxes and pension contributions. Earlier KASE reported that the amount of remuneration paid to Samruk-Kazyna executives in 2014 was KZT345,468,000. Source: http://www.kase.kz/