    17:15, 06 February 2016 | GMT +6

    National winter Universiade began in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the 6th National Winter Universiade was held in Almaty today. ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the 6th National Winter Universiade was held in Almaty today.

    Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov welcomed teams representing 34 universities of the country.

    "We start the sports events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of our independence. Kazakhstan has achieved a lot over this period of time including sport. About one thousand of athletes from all over the country will compete for the medals of the Universiade. The winner will represent our country at the World Universiade in Almaty next year," the minister said.

    President of the Federation of the Students Sports Kairat Zakiryanov read the letter of congratulation of the FISU and noted the preparation for the World Universiade was going in accordance with the schedule.

    Addressing the youth he said the health depended not on the level of medical development of the country but on lifestyle. "Do sports and become champions, he wished them

    The National Winter Universiade will be held in Almaty from February 6 through February 17.
