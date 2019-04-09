EN
    12:46, 09 April 2019 | GMT +6

    National women's water polo team to compete at Gwangju world tournament

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's female team is getting ready for the World Water Polo Tournament to be held from July 12 to 28 in Gwangju, South Korea.

    Kazakhstan will compete in C group.

    The A group includes the SAR, the Netherlands, the U.S., and New Zealand. The group B includes Russia, Canada, Hungary, and the Republic of Korea. D group will be represented by Italy, Japan, China, and Australia.

