12:46, 09 April 2019 | GMT +6
National women's water polo team to compete at Gwangju world tournament
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's female team is getting ready for the World Water Polo Tournament to be held from July 12 to 28 in Gwangju, South Korea.
Kazakhstan will compete in C group.
The A group includes the SAR, the Netherlands, the U.S., and New Zealand. The group B includes Russia, Canada, Hungary, and the Republic of Korea. D group will be represented by Italy, Japan, China, and Australia.