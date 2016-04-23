Nations ink historic Paris climate deal

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Amid hope and hype, delegates have finished signing the Paris climate agreement at UN headquarters in New York, BBC News reports.

Some 171 countries inked the deal today, a record number for a new international treaty.

About 15 nations, mainly small island states, had already ratified the agreement.

But dozens of other countries were required to take this second step before the pact came into force.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said: "Paris will shape the lives of all future generations in a profound way - it is their future that is at stake."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, he said the planet was experiencing record temperatures: "We are in a race against time. I urge all countries to join the agreement at the national level.

"Today we are signing a new covenant for the future."

As the world marked the 46th Earth Day, UN climate chief Christiana Figueres explained what now needed to happened.

"Most countries, though not all, need to take the signed document and go back home and go to ratification procedures that in most countries requires parliamentary discussion and decision."

Hollywood actor and climate change campaigner Leonardo DiCaprio said: "After 21 years of debates and conferences it's time to declare no more talks, no more 10-year studies, no more allowing the fossil fuel companies to manipulate and dictate the science and the policies that affect our future. This is the body that can do what is needed."

France's president Francois Hollande said the agreement in Paris was an "emotional moment, rare in the lives of politicians and leaders".

He added: "We need to go further than the pledges made there."

Even though the US and China represent around 38% of global emissions, getting to the 55% figure will not be that easy.

The European Union, which represents just under 10% of global CO2, will take a considerable amount of time as each of the 28 members has to ratify it themselves.

That is unlikely to begin until the EU can agree how much of the carbon cutting each country will have to undertake.

Small island states were upset with this approach.

