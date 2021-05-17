Nationwide census to kick off in Kazakhstan in September

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nationwide census will be held in Kazakhstan from September 1 till October 30, 2021, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Statistics Bureau of the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, t he census will take place under the motto «Everyone is important in Kazakhstan!»

This year all citizens of Kazakhstan will have an opportunity to fill out all necessary applications online individually via sanaq.gov.kz website starting from September 1 and through October 15, 2021.

The traditional in-person census will kick off on October 1 and run through October 30, 2021 for those who didn’t fill out the applications online.