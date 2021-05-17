EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:23, 17 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Nationwide census to kick off in Kazakhstan in September

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nationwide census will be held in Kazakhstan from September 1 till October 30, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    According to the National Statistics Bureau of the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, t he census will take place under the motto «Everyone is important in Kazakhstan!»

    This year all citizens of Kazakhstan will have an opportunity to fill out all necessary applications online individually via sanaq.gov.kz website starting from September 1 and through October 15, 2021.

    The traditional in-person census will kick off on October 1 and run through October 30, 2021 for those who didn’t fill out the applications online.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Society Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!