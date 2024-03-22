Nationwide environmental campaign Tazaru set to take place in Kazakh capital

On March 23, at 10:00am the Kazakh capital is to hold a nationwide environmental campaign Tazaru as part of the interregional relay Tazalyk, Kazinform News Agency cites the website of the capital’s administration.

As part of the campaign, measures are set to be held to clean yards, streets, as well as canals from snow and litter.

The city’s residents, reps of business, construction companies, volunteers, public organizations, culture figures, athletes and others are to join the campaign.

This year, Kazakhstan marks Nauryz meiramy with a new 10-day celebration format. March 23 will mark the Day of purification and renewal.