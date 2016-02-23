EN
    19:58, 23 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Nationwide Social Democratic Party of Kazakhstan held press conference in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Nationwide Social Democratic Party of Kazakhstan started its pre-election agitation with a press conference in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    Head of the Party’s Pre-Election Headquarters Aidar Alibayev told mass media of the main provisions of its pre-election platform, such as upgrading the people’s living standards, improvement of tax legislation in SME sector, reduction of the number of controlling agencies etc. 

