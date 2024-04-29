Nationwide telemarathon to be held in Kazakhstan

On April 30, a nationwide telemarathon "Biz birgemiz" (“We are together”) will be broadcasted on 10 national TV channels. The event is dedicated to the Day of People’s Unity in Kazakhstan and will be held for the first time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The main heroes of the TV marathon will be ordinary Kazakhstanis who illustrated courage and bravery during tough days for the country. They fulfilled their official and civil duty with dignity despite the risk of their own health and life. Among them are rescuers, medical and military personnel, volunteers, entrepreneurs and other citizens of the regions. They and their good deals personify the unity and cohesion of our people.

Along with stories of eyewitnesses, officials will provide reports on elimination of the floods consequences and restoration works conducted in the regions. There will be discussions about measures taken by the state to provide housing, compensation for material damage and infrastructure restoration.

The five-hour live program will be broadcasted on TV channels Qazaqstan, Khabar, Jibek Joly, Eurasia, KTK, 31 Arna, Atameken Business, Astana TV, Almaty TV and Channel 7. The special program will be dedicated to people with real stories who are directly involved in the events affected by the floods. Journalists’ comments will be provided as well.

Live broadcast will be organized from 8 regions, including Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Zhambyl regions.

The online broadcast will be available on the TV channels' official websites, Facebook, YouTube, and Telegram channel.

Date: 30 April 2024.

Time: 17:00 - 22:00.