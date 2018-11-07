Native American women make history with election to US Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Democratic candidates Deb Haaland from New Mexico and Sharice Davids from Kansas made history Tuesday by becoming the first Native American women to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, according to provisional data, EFE reports.

Haaland won in the traditionally Democratic congressional district 1 against Republican opponent Janice Arnold-Jones, with 59% of the votes, with 36% to the conservative candidate, after 99% of the votes had been counted.