    20:41, 28 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Native of Aktobe region died in road accident in Russia's Orenburg region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A native of Aktobe region has died in a road accident in Orenburg region of Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    The accident occurred on Orenburg-Sol-Iletsk highway near Elshanka settlement.

    5 people died, 2 more were injured as a result of the collision of a truck and Volkswagen car.

    The representative office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Orenburg says there are Kazakhstani citizens among the victims of the accident. 

    As per preliminary data, a native of Aktobe region is among those killed in the tragedy.

     

     

