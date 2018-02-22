Native of Kazakhstan bags gold at PyeongChang 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Participating in a biathlon competition at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics as one of the Belarusian team members, a native of Karaganda region Dinara Alimbekava won gold medal, Kazinform has learned from BelTA.

"The Belarusian team of Nadezhda Skardino, Irina Krivko, Dzinara Alimbekava and Darya Domracheva clocked 1:12.03,4 to clinch gold in the Women's 4x6km Relay at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang on 22 February," the news agency reports.

Dzinara Alimbekava (or Dinara Alimbekova) is a Belarusian biathlete, World Cup participant, Junior World Champion, Master of Sports of the Republic of Belarus. Dinara was born in Abai, Karaganda region, Kazakhstan. Her family moved to Belarus when she was 3 years old.