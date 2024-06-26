EN
    16:00, 26 June 2024 | GMT +6

    NATO approves its new Sec Gen

    NATO approves its new Sec Gen
    Photo credit: NATO
    NATO ambassadors have given the green light to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to take the reins as the bloc's new secretary general, Trend reports via NATO's statement.

    The North Atlantic Alliance has decided to hand the baton to Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General, stepping into the shoes of Jens Stoltenberg.

    The statement pointed out that Rutte will take up his duties on October 1 this year, when Stoltenberg's term expires after 10 years at the helm of the alliance.

