NATO foreign ministers to announce Montenegro accession to alliance May 19 - source

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministers of the NATO member states intend to announce on Thursday, May 19, Montenegro's accession to the alliance, a source in Brussels told TASS on Tuesday.

During the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on May 19, there will be a separate meeting of the North Atlantic Council with the Montenegrin foreign minister at which the signing of an accession protocol will take place. Montenegro will be able to become a full-fledged member of the alliance after the ratification of this document by all NATO member countries and Montenegro, the source said.

Kazinform refers to TASS