NATO foreign ministers to meet in Brussels Wednesday

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - NATO foreign ministers will meet on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss a range of issues -- including preparation for NATO leaders' meeting in December, policy on space, burden sharing and strategic issues.

In a news conference in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO continues to adapt to face strategic challenges, Kazinform refers to Anadolu Agency.

«And tomorrow, we will take another important step. I expect ministers will agree to recognize space as an operational domain, alongside air, land, sea, and cyber. Space is essential to the alliance’s defence and deterrence. For early warning, communication and navigation,» he stressed.

Stoltenberg said after Brexit, 80% of NATO's defense expenditure will come from non-EU allies. «After Brexit, EU cannot defend Europe,» he stressed.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron had called NATO as «brain dead».

Stoltenberg said European efforts on defense cannot be an alternative to NATO and he will meet Macron next week.

The NATO chief also said that Turkey is the ally which hosts most refugees. «Turkey has suffered many terrorist attacks and therefore Turkey has some legitimate security concerns,» he said.