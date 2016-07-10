NATO may leave 12,000 soldiers in Afghanistan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - NATO intends to leave nearly 12,000 soldiers in Afghanistan in 2017, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said July 9, RIA Novosti reported.

In turn, Afghanistan pledged to NATO to continue reforms in exchange for the assistance provided by the alliance.

The Afghan government has strongly expressed its commitment to work on observance of human rights, including women's rights and fight against corruption, Stoltenberg told reporters.

Source: Trend.az