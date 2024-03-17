NATO Sec Gen to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia from March 17 to 19, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On March 17, Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Baku, where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

On Monday, March 18, he will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

On the same day, the NATO Secretary General will travel to Tbilisi, where he will meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze..

On Tuesday, March 19, Jens Stoltenberg will visit Yerevan, where he will meet Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.