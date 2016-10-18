NATO SecGen's Special Representative lauds Kazakhstan's role in global diplomacy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, Chairperson of the Senate's Committee for international relations, defense and security Dariga Nazarbayeva held a meeting with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

Participating in the meeting were senators Ikram Adyrbekov and Mukhtar Altynbayev.



At the meeting, Dariga Nazarbayeva stressed that development of partnership with the NATO is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.







It was noted that Kazakhstan is interested in attracting the NATO's advances practices that will promote strengthening of national potential in the sphere of defense and security and help counteract challenges and threats to regional stability.







James Appathurai, in turn, praised interaction between Kazakhstan and NATO, the level of training of Kazakhstani peacekeepers and Kazakhstan's role in global diplomacy.



