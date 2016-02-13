NATO ships enter Georgia’s Batumi port

BATUMI. KAZINFORM - Four US ships of NATO entered the Batumi port (Adjara) Feb. 12, Archil Khabadze, Chairman of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara said, Trend.az reported citing RIA Novosti.

"This is the first time, when ships with such large crews entered our port," he said.

"It is planned to conduct a series of meetings, cultural events, and joint trainings during the visit. The arrival of these ships confirms once again our deep desire to cooperate closely with NATO," Khabadze added.

The ships will stay at the port until February 15. Crew members will see the city and sights.

Giorgio Lazio, head of NATO United Marine Forces will hold an official visit in Batumi Feb. 13, said the Imedi TV company.

In April 2008, at the summit of NATO member countries in Bucharest, it was confirmed that Georgia may become a NATO member in the future if it meets NATO standards.