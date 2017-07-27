EN
    12:29, 27 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Natural gas leak kills two in Kyzylorda

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two workers were killed as a result of natural gas leak along the Karatogai Street in a sewage pumping station in Kyzylorda, Kazinform reports referring to Kyzylorda Emergency Situations Department.

    Upon arrival at the site, officers discovered 5 workers with natural gas poisoning trapped in the station. All five were recovered by the rescuers. However, two were already dead.

    It is known that 7 people who were involved in the repair works at the station were not using personal protective equipment. As a result of the natural gas leak, one of the workers lost consciousness and fell to the bottom of the station others tried to help him, but themselves lost consciousness.
    Kyzylorda region Incidents Top Story
