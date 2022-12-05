Natural gas output reduced in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-October 2022, natural gas output in Kazakhstan reached 259.9bln tenge in monetary terms, which is 1.5% less than in the same period in 2021, Kazinform learned from the National Statistics Bureau.

In the reporting period, Kazakhstan’s gas companies produced 43 366.8mln cubic meters of natural gas, which is 1.5% less than in 2021. The country produced also 25 777.1mln cubic meters of associated gas, which is 2.9% less than in January-October 2021.

Four enterprises are specializing in gas production in Kazakhstan.