Nauryz celebrated in Historic Berlin Castle

BERLIN. KAZINFORM On 23 March 2019 Berlin's largest cultural center, the Humboldt Forum, hosted the city's yearly Nauryz celebration as part of the Spring Festival 2019 (Frühlingsfest 2019) with the organizational participation of the Embassies of Kazakhstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

The event was opened by the Director of the State Ethnological Museum and the State Museum of Asian Art in Berlin, Lars-Christian Koch, who warmly congratulated the audience on the occasion of Nauryz and underscored that this spring holiday is an important international cultural asset, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



This year the event was attended by over 700 people. Among the guests were heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Berlin, representatives of German business circles, academics, cultural figures, representatives of ethnic diasporas that celebrate Nauryz, students, as well as residents and guests of the German capital.







As part of the celebration, traditional customs and the national cuisine of Kazakhstan and other countries participating in the festival were presented. The performance of a creative ensemble from the Dina Nurpeisova Folk Music Academy captivated the audience. The performance was organized with the support of the Atyrau Regional Governor's Office.







The Kazakhstan Embassy also organized a country stand with information and image products along with a national table with elements of Kazakh national cuisine, which proved to be especially popular with event attendees.

