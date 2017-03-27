Nauryz celebrated in Kyiv

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nauryz holiday was celebrated by Turkic-speaking countries in Kyiv. Representatives of Azerbaijani, Iraqi, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Turkmen, Turkish and Uzbek embassies organized the celebratory event, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy to Ukraine.

The diplomats congratulated guests and participants of the event and wished everyone prosperity, peace and wellbeing in eight languages.



Attending the event were over 1,000 guests, including Ukrainian government officials, MPs, heads diplomatic mission and international organizations, public figures, representatives of mass media and national diasporas.



The guests had a chance to familiarize with rich culture and traditions of the organizing countries as well as delicious national cuisines.



The Kazakh Embassy prepared an exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan's economic and tourism potential. It showcased the national costumes, accessories, rare editions of books and many other things.



The same day Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Samat Ordabayev met with Kazakhstani students studying at the top ranking universities of Kyiv. At the meeting, he highlighted the priorities of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's address to the nation "Kazakhstan. The 3rd modernization" and key provisions of the constitutional reform on redistribution of power. The students were particularly interested and asked questions about the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Ukraine in the sphere of higher education.