Nauryz celebrated in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States together with the embassies of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW), organized the celebration of Nauryz at the U.S. State Department, and also held a concert by «Turan» music band at one of the major venues in the city. Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

A concert program, an exhibition of handicrafts, as well as traditional national dish awaited the guests at the event at the State Department. Congratulation remarks were delivered by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia Rebecca Zimmerman, and Deputy Assistant Director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Anjali Kaur.

As part of the cultural program, soloists of the ethno-folklore ensemble «Turan» of the State Kazakh Concert Organization «Kazakh Concert» named after Roza Baglanova, who arrived in the United States at the invitation of the Embassy as part of a world tour. The virtuoso performance on ancient national musical instruments and the ancient art of throat singing in a modern manner deserved a round of applause from representatives of the U.S. establishment.

Later that day, the Embassy of Kazakhstan hosted a big concert of the Turan group, for which more than 500 people got registered. The Kazakh diaspora and American audience warmly welcomed the artists, who performed their popular works on more than 30 national musical instruments, including kobyz, zhetygen, sherter, dangyr, orteke, sybyzgy, and others.

The audience enthusiastically greeted Kazakh group's performance, which presented the old national song and musical art in a new sound. The concert became a significant cultural event, within which the local people got the opportunity to get acquainted with the rich culture and heritage of our country.