Nauryz celebrations held in Beijing

BEIJING, KAZINFORM – The celebration of the international holiday Nauryz has been taken place in the Chinese capital, Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his congratulatory speech, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov noted that the Day of vernal equinox Nauryz has been celebrated for over three thousand years, which is a symbol of hope for prosperity and well-being, peaceful life.

The accredited ambassadors of the SCO Member States in China have also conveyed their contraptions.

Notably, Nauryz has been included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. In 2010, the UNGA declared March 21 as the International Nauryz Day.