Nauryz celebrations took place within EEC

The Eurasian Economic Commission headquarters in Moscow hosted Nauryz celebrations for the first time, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The event held for the first time under the Commission’s banner gathered the EEC personnel, diplomatic officials of the EAEU member states, representatives of national diasporas.

Offering his sincere congratulations on the occasion of Nauryz, chairman of the Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted said, “Today, we’re building an integration union based on the principles of equality, friendship and economic gains”.

The Celebrations began with the Alastau ceremony, symbolizing the purification of the household from evil spirits, thoughts and the evil eye. Then, the those present were familiarized with the Tusau kesu tradition - fetters cutting on feet of the youngest guest – carried out by the EEC Board chairman, who conveyed best wishes and words to her.

Performances of national dances and songs about love, friendship and life renewal took place during the event.

Photo: Kazinform

According to trade minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev, celebrating the Nauryz holiday within the Commission creates new points of convergence between the nations of the Eurasian Five.

Today, we have such an interesting initiative. Together with the entire Commission’s personnel, we celebrate Nauryz. It’s an old holiday, which absorbs cultures of many nations… We express our congratulations to our friends in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, Iran and many friendly countries on this beautiful holiday of spring and renewal. Our cooperation is based on mutual respect and interaction between cultures, combining them based on common values of kindness, fairness and traditions, said Andrey Slepnev.

As the EEC’s energy and infrastructure minister Arzybek Kozhoshev noted, Nauryz is one of the ancient holidays, which is now celebrated by over three hundred million people around the world.