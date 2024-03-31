Nauryz Fest draws crowds in Beijing

Beijing’s 798 Art Zone welcomed Nauryz Fest as part of Kazakhstan’s tourism year in China this Saturday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh musicians and dancers came to the Chinese capital with exciting program to showcase Kazakhstan’s rich culture and traditions. Sugir orchestra of Kazakh national instruments and Yassy dance ensemble gave spectacular performances in the art zone.

Photo credit: Ruslan Suleimenov / Kazinform

Akbar Mazhit, a member of the Chinese Writers Union, welcomed the successful and dynamic start of Kazakhstan’s tourism year in China.

“In the past couple of days Kazakh musicians and dancers arranged grandiose concerts in Beijing giving the Chinese public a chance to get to know Kazakhstan better,” said Mazhit.

Photo credit: Ruslan Suleimenov / Kazinform

Nauryz Fest supervisor Meirzhan Aliakparov noted interesting and busy program of the event.

“The event left a lasting impression on residents and guests of Beijing,” said Aliakparov, praising its heartwarming atmosphere.

It bears to remind that 2024 was declared the year of Kazakhstan’s tourism in China.