Nauryz holiday celebrated in Paris

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Nauryz holiday was celebrated in the Louvre Palace courtyard in Paris, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France said on Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event organized by the Kazakh diplomatic institution was attended by Parisians, tourists, and the Kazakh diaspora.

"Today we can present our unique culture in the heart of the French capital, which is illustrative of the sincere interest and respect of local residents and authorities for our country," said Kazakh Ambassador to France Zhan Galiyev.

In turn, Mayor of the 1st arrondissement of Paris Jean-François Legaret, who came to extend his Nauryz greetings, pointed at Kazakhstan as an example of how, resting on own authentic culture and traditions, to build a modern multicultural, tolerant, and dynamic society.



According to the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in France, Kazakhstan's popular singer Tamara Assar, ethnic music player Yedil Kussainov, children of the creative teams of Almaty city and Akmola region gave a grandiose concert for the citizens of Paris.

"The Youth Alliance of Kazakhstan's Friends in France" ensemble performed magnificent dances. Besides, the organizers demonstrated ‘Tusau Kesu' (the Kazakh custom of cutting the rope tied over child's legs), and 'Assyk Atu' Game.

During the festival, the guests could see the interior of a Kazakh yurt set in front of the easternmost façade of the world's most visited museum.





"The guests tasted Nauryz kozhe, kazy, baursak, sweet treats, and other ethnic foods. Modern images of our country were presented at Ospan Ali's "Rhythms of Kazakhstan" photo exhibition arranged in the town hall of the 1st arrondissement of Paris located in the square," the Kazakh Embassy posted on Facebook.