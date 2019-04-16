EN
    18:25, 16 April 2019

    Nauryz Holiday celebrated in Shanghai

    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM As many as 300 nationals of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Ukraine, and China - students, entrepreneurs and diplomats as well as the representatives of the Kazakh diaspora - celebrated Nauryz holiday in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was organized by the Shanghai branch of the Kazakhstan Students Association in China (KSAC) with the support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in China and the Representative Office of the Center for International programs for Asia and Oceania.

    Consul General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai Zhoshykhan Kyraubay congratulated the attendees on Nauryz Holiday. The guests were offered to join Kazakh games and traditions such as Arkan Tartu, Kyz Kuu, Kazaksha Kures as well as to taste national dishes - Nauryz Kozhe, palau and bauyrsak.

