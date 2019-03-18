EN
    21:44, 18 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Nauryz Hues Festival kicks off in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The traditional festival Nauryz Hues, devoted to the spring revival holiday, took place at the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan.

    As part of the festival an exhibition "A chest full of secrets" was unveiled there. It features the repository collection items of the high ethnographic significance. It illustrates more than 50 rare and unique household items, arts and crafts of the Kazakhs of the XIX-first half of XX centuries, paintings and sculptures.

    The exhibition is open to public till the end of April.

    Culture
