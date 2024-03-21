Nauryz сelebrations in Astana: cultural exchange, national games and concerts

Kazakhstan celebrates the main spring holiday — Nauryz Meiramy. In Astana, Nauryz celebrations are scheduled for March 21 to 23, the main events will be held in the central square of the city and EXPO Exhibition center’s pavilions, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Photo credit: office of the Nura district akim of Astana city

Central Park in Astana is hosting a Plov Festival with various entreating activities: a celebratory concert, competition in archery, plov making and more.

Photo credit: office of the Nura district akim of Astana city

Photo credit: office of the Nura district akim of Astana city

Plov, a national Uzbek dish made with rice, is often cooked during Nauryz celebrations. Today, chefs from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan combined prepared celebratory plov for the guests.

Photo credit: office of the Nura district akim of Astana city

Photo credit: office of the Nura district akim of Astana city

Recently discovered historical find - kazan, a cauldron used for cooking, dating back to 1775, has been brought to the Central Park to prepare Khan Sorpa, ‘the soup of a Khan’.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/Kazinform

Consulates of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran have joined Nauryz celebrations, building and decorating yurts in national style. Inside, guests could not only see the national attributes of each country, but also discover national foods and Nauryz traditions of these countries.

Photo credit: office of the Nura district akim of Astana city

The consul of Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Hosein Yasrebi describes Nauryz celebrations: “Nauryz or Nowruz is rooted in Zoroastrianism and is considered to be the beginning of the New Year. Traditionally, we prepare the Haft-sin, an arrangement of 7 items beginning with the letter ‘S’ and welcome the New Year, which is now 1403, according to our calendar.”

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/Kazinform

HC “Barys” Astana has also joined the festival and conducted a fan meet-and-greet with the hockey players. Inside hockey club’s yurt, fans could buy theme attire and take pictures with the decorations.

Photo credit: press service of HC Barys

Photo credit: press service of HC Barys

Photo credit: press service of HC Barys

Photo credit: press service of HC Barys

Photo credit: press service of HC Barys

EXPO Exhibition is hosting a “Nauryz Bazar” festive fair, where producers and international vendors will be selling various produce: from honey and meat to jewelry. Festival will continue in Central Park and EXPO Exhibition center, starting from 9:00 a.m. until 18:00 p.m., for other districts of the capital, concerts and celebrations will be organized until March 23 as well.