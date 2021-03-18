Nauryz significance will further grow, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The roundtable themed Spiritual development and preservation of national traditions is taking place online bringing together Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayaeva, public figures and experts.

The Minister congratulated all attending on Nauryz and told about its celebrations. «Nauryz meiramy is the holiday of unity and accord. The President declared 2021 the year of reforms as the country marks the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan. I believe the meaning of the holiday will further grow,» the Minister said.

She added that a new concept was developed to celebrate Nauryz in order strengthen spiritual and moral values.