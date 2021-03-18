EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:40, 18 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Nauryz significance will further grow, Kazakh Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The roundtable themed Spiritual development and preservation of national traditions is taking place online bringing together Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayaeva, public figures and experts.

    The Minister congratulated all attending on Nauryz and told about its celebrations. «Nauryz meiramy is the holiday of unity and accord. The President declared 2021 the year of reforms as the country marks the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan. I believe the meaning of the holiday will further grow,» the Minister said.

    She added that a new concept was developed to celebrate Nauryz in order strengthen spiritual and moral values.


    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!