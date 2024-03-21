EN
    13:16, 21 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Navruz celebrations begin in Uzbekistan

    Photo credit: UzA

    Navruz is a wonderful holiday that embodies national values. It is included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and in 2010, the UN General Assembly declared March 21 the International Nowruz Day, UzA reports.

    After independence, the annual celebration of Navruz, along with other values, was restored. Now, it is widely celebrated in Uzbekistan as a national holiday.

    Photo credit: UzA

    The teaching staff and students of Urgench State Pedagogical Institute also presented a rich program dedicated to Navruz. In particular, folk songs were performed at a concert. Traditional sports games were held, national dishes such as sumalak, halim, and samsa with greens were prepared, and an exhibition dedicated to national values and traditions took place.

    Photo credit: UzA

     

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
