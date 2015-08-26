Nawaz Sharif says Kazakhstan welcome to join Chinese-Pakistani transport system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has invited Kazakhstan to become a part of the Chinese-Pakistani transport system.

Prime Minister Sharif announced that Pakistan is keen to expand its relations with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries during the meeting with Kazakh President Nazarbayev in extended format in Astana on Wednesday. "We would like to expand cooperation in many spheres, including energy, trade and transport. Kazakhstan is welcome to join the Chinese-Pakistani transport system," he said.