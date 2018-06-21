Nazarbayev: 30,000 villagers to learn basics of entrepreneurship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Congress of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs is underway at the Palace of Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev read out the address of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the participants of the Congress.

"This year marks the fifth Anniversary of the establishment of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. It has been operating as an intermediary between governmental authorities and entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is a real powerhouse and driving force for the economy. The development of business activity is extremely important for Kazakhstan. Together we have achieved considerable success in this direction," the President's address reads.

The Head of State underlined that Kazakhstan has risen from 64th to 36th in the Doing Business rankings over the past decade. The country ensures macroeconomic stability and improves the business climate. The GDP growth is 4 percent, which is higher than the world average. Structural and institutional reforms are underway. The investment climate is consistently improving. New Tax and Customs Codes have entered into effect, and a set of legislative amendments on business regulation has been adopted in the maximum compliance with the proposals and recommendations of the business community. The work in this regard will be continued and expanded. Domestic businessmen and "Atameken" National Chamber should be actively involved in this important process.

In his address, the President emphasized that the strategic objective is to ensure that Kazakhstan becomes one of the world's top 30 developed countries: "This requires the increase in the share of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country's GDP up to 50%. In addition, amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we embarked upon a course toward accelerated modernization of the economy, the introduction of new technologies and innovations. In the context of social initiatives, we are expanding microlending and implementing such vital endeavors as Bastau project. This year alone, we intend to provide training in the basics of entrepreneurship to 30,000 rural residents covering 160 rural districts and 40 small towns. To implement all the goals and tasks set, the Government and "Atameken" National Chamber need to make consistent efforts. As of today, the National Chamber has developed into the basis for the consolidation of the Kazakh business community. The organization is an effective mechanism in promoting strategic reforms for the country's development. It is the only institution in the CIS that unites all domestic entrepreneurs and has broad functions and powers secured in legislation. I am sure that this Congress will be a landmark event for summarizing the 5-year work of the Chamber.".