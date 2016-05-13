ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century. should become a go-to guide for every person in the world, believes head of the history department of the Kazakhstan National Museum Shynar Uaissova.

"In the article President Nazarbayev comes up with the solutions that will help keep peace on the Earth," said Ms Uaissova during a roundtable in Astana themed "Kazakhstan: new challenges to national security".

She stressed that global leaders need to push forward the initiative suggested by Kazakhstan in the article.

"We've witnessed an unprecedented phenomenon in the history of humankind when a country [Kazakhstan] renounced its nuclear arsenal and even shut down the Semipalatinsk nuclear site. It is crucial to prohibit nuclear tests on the ground, in the air and in the oceans since they pose a real threat to our existence," Ms Uaissova noted.

"In the article the Kazakh President proposes specific steps required to regulate conflicts and rid the world of nuclear weapons. We are confident that the Manifesto has sparked intense public interest both countrywide and globally," she said.

In her words, it is high time to step up international efforts to expand nuclear-free zones.

"The program put forward by President Nazarbayev in the article should become a go-to guide for every person in the world," Ms Uaissova added.