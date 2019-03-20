Nazarbayev, Aliyev had telephone talk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilkham Aliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

Aliyev highly appreciated the historical role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of strategic relations between the two fraternal countries based on friendship and trust.



President of Azerbaijan wished the First President of Kazakhstan -Leader of the Nation good health and success in further activities for the sake of Kazakhstan's prosperity.



The sides agreed to continue regular ties in the future.