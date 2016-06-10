Nazarbayev: All airports and railway stations must be equipped with up-to-date systems of examination

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tragic events in Aktobe proved the necessity of enhancement of protection of important facilities. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the meeting of the Security Council in Astana.

"All the airports and railway stations must be equipped with up-to-date systems of examination, and territories of residential complexes must be provided with video surveillance. All these measures must not hinder any inconveniences for the citizens," said N.Nazarbayev.



The Kazakh Leader stressed also importance of elaboration of an algorithm of actions during terrorist attacks and emergencies as well as the necessity of snapshot notification systems, "which must be installed in all large cities."



"Special attention must be given to the measures of ensuring safety of military facilities including military towns and bases, arms and ammunition depots," he emphasized.